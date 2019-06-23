A Tree fell onto a car in St Quintons Road, Oranjezicht, following heavy rainfall and strong winds yesterday. Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - An intensive cold snap characterised by heavy rains, flooding and strong winds wreaked havoc in parts of the province, while light snow fell on the higher peaks as the mercury dropped. Across the Western Cape trees were uprooted, roofs were blown off buildings and traffic was disrupted. Roads were flooded and power outages were reported in several suburbs.

The lower-lying parts of Cape Town, the southern West Coast ,Overberg and the winelands were flooded according to reports.

The City of Cape Town tweeted: “Due to the intensity of the storm, prolonged outages are being experienced in some areas. Work continues.”

The city’s Disaster Risk Management reported that a building in Kruskal Avenue, Bellville, had been damaged, but no one was injured.

Spokesperson Charlotte Powell said a tree had fallen on power lines at Thornton station on Friday evening, but had been removed.

The Parks and Recreation Department removed five trees that were blown over in Woodbury Road, Kenwyn. Strong winds destroyed five informal structures in Freedom Farm, Valhalla Park.

Powell said power outages had been reported in Claremont, Portland, Big Bay, Melkbos, Ravensmead, Plumstead, Pinelands, Athlone, Kensington, Silvertown, Thornton, Meadowridge, Hazendal, Bonteheuwel, Belgravia, Boston in Bellville, Durbanville, Tamboerskloof, Maitland, Parow, Crawford, Grassy Park, Rylands and Heideveld.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the Franschhoek pass had been closed because of a large rock slide.

There will be some reprieve from the wet weather on Sunday as the cold front moves towards Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Weekend Argus