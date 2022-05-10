Cold front to hit Western Cape

Winter arrives early as parts of the Western Cape will experience a cold front. The South African Weather Service said a cold front was expected to hit parts of the Western Cape and the western Northern Cape on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

Although the rest of the country will remain relatively dry, the cold front will bring light rain and thunderstorms along the coast, causing temperatures to plummet. With a 30% chance of rain in the Western Cape, temperatures in Cape Town will drop to a chilly 13°C by Wednesday, with a maximum of 17°C forecast. Port Elizabeth is expected to have a 30% chance of rain on Saturday, which will also result in cooler temperatures of 13°C and 20°C degrees.

"Temperatures on the Western and Eastern Cape coasts will still be cool by Saturday, after which they will gradually recover from Sunday," the Weather service said. By then, the rain will move to the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal. According to the Weather service, these rain showers will lower the temperatures in KwaZulu-Natal and the east of Mpumalanga.

Although temperatures in the rest of the country will be cool in the morning but warm in the afternoon, South Africans can now expect winter temperatures. "Within the next few weeks, there will be a significant drop in temperatures across the country." Weekend Argus