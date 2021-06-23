Cold weather expected over the the next few days

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning as a cold front bringing showers to the Western Cape is set to land this week. SAWS said this afternoon it will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with maximum temperatures of 16, and tomorrow morning partly cloudy conditions can still be expected but fine in the afternoon.

SAWS said on Friday a cold front can be expected which will result in isolated scattered rain showers in the afternoon, and will continue until Tuesday as a result of a series of cold fronts expected for the next few days. The temperatures are expected to be mostly cool for the next few days. Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Chantel Alexander said, the weather warnings were received from SAWS for damaging winds and damaging waves and the city staff have been placed on high alert to deal with any impacts brought on by the forecast.

She said they are tasked with conducting flood assessments, based on reports received via the Disaster Operations Centre. “Staff will ascertain what services are required, and escalate to the relevant department or service provider,” said Alexander. She said emergencies such as fires or weather-related incidents can be reported to the city’s public emergency communication centre by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

SAWS released a yellow level 2 warning for waves leading to possible coastal infrastructure damage between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay today and tomorrow. Another yellow level 2 warning was released for winds that could cause localised infrastructure damage for areas like the Central Karoo, Cape Winelands and the Overberg. SAWS added that warning of waves leading to possible coastal infrastructure damage is also expected between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Agulhas from Friday afternoon spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the evening, subsiding on Saturday. Alexander added that residents are requested to report flooding, blocked stormwater drains and illegal dumping to the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63, a 24/7 information centre or send an email to [email protected]