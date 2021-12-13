Community appeals for arrest of suspects behind young mom’s murder

Cape Town - The community of Bonteheuwel is appealing for the arrest of the suspects who murdered a young mom in front of her five-year-old daughter. Police have confirmed that Monique “Nicky” Jacobs, 29, was shot in the head on Sunday just after 9.18pm while walking in Citrus Street.

Jacobs had reportedly been attempting to cross the street with her five-year-old child when a gang opened fire on their rivals. The child was left unharmed. The community has since condemned the shooting.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested. “A murder case docket was opened for investigation. According to reports, Bishop Lavis police attended to a complaint of a shooting where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said the young mom was well-known in the community and that they appealed for people to come forward with information: “Late last night, an innocent young mother was gunned down while crossing a street with her five-year-old child. “She was caught in a crossfire of 2 rival gangs, the Funkies and the Playboys in Citrus Street Bonteheuwel, where a bullet meant for a gangster was used to kill her. “My deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Nicky who this morning are coming to grips with what has happened.

“I want to, despite the sadness of this situation as Nicky was known to me, applaud the amazing people of Bonteheuwel who throughout the night were given us relevant and credible information on the culprits of this unnecessary crime. “This information is being processed and being followed by our Law Enforcement agencies in the area. “Seeing the amount of information come through is hugely motivating during this time.