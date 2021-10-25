Community calls for owner to be held accountable after child is attacked by pitbull while practising soccer

Cape Town - A community is calling on the owner of a pit bull THAT attacked a 13-year-old boy while he played soccer to be apprehended. Molemo Molebetshane was in a training session at Mandela Peace Park in The Hague, Delft, when the dog attacked. He was left with wounds to his thigh and chest.

Molebetshane is part of the Asavela Peko Foundation and Lemosa Football Academy. The teenager had been in a practice session when the owner of a pitbull entered the park with his dog that was allegedly not kept on a leash. Animal rights organisations have called for the owner of the dog to be held responsible and not to punish the breed.

Asavelo Peko, the director of Asavelo Peko Foundation and chairman of Lemosa Football Academy, said the child had been training with fellow players when he was attacked. The organisation was formed to uplift children from the impoverished community and to provide them with skills via sports. “We began this initiative in 2017 and the idea was to take children off the streets away from gangs and crime and to safeguard them. We have three divisions, under-12, under-14 and under-16,” he said.

“On the day of the incident, the under-16 captains were supervising the training session at the Mandela Peace Park when this man entered with his dog and three other dogs. “When the dog began attacking the children, they started running. Molemo was bitten on his thigh and chest. We understand that the owner managed to get the dog off the child but he showed no remorse for what happened.” Molemo’s father, Joseph Molebetshane, said his son had to stay out of school due to his wounds and that the owner has yet to be identified.

“I am very sad because I sent my child to play soccer and then he got bitten by the pitbull,” he said. I also feel bad because no action has been taken. My son returned to school today, he has been at home since the incident happened.” Joseph confirmed he had opened a case with police and only received the case number yesterday. Carol Conradie of Tin Can Town, animal rescue and welfare organisation, said they did not want the dog to pay for the owner’s negligence and action.

“We strongly condemn this cruel and senseless attack and hope that the description of the man and his dog will assist law enforcement to swiftly track down and identify the perpetrator. “Pitbulls are often vilified in the press, but are generally loyal and loving dogs that are seldom aggressive towards humans unless they are trained to attack. “The tragedy is that this dog will likely be euthanised for his owner's actions and that other innocent dogs of similar description will possibly be harmed by outraged citizens.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, said the police were investigating a case of negligence and one of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. “Delft police registered a case of negligently allowing/failure to prevent an animal to cause injury to another person.” Anyone with information of what transpired on the day are urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Sergeant S Tolbard at Delft Police Station. |