Protesters outside Blue Downs Magistrate's Court where Melvin Volkwyn appeared for the alleged kidnapping of Orderick Lucas. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Melton Rose community in Kleinvlei has been divided into two camps following the disappearance of Orderick Lucas.



The man charged with the kidnapping of the 20-month-old toddler, Melvyn Volkwyn, made a second appearance in the Bluedowns Magistrates Court this morning.





Last week, police found the body of a young child in a drain in the area but no official confirmation has been received that it was indeed the body of Orderick Lucas.





Police say they are still awaiting DNA results.





Dressed in blue jeans, black t-shirt and orange top, Volkwyn cut a forlorn figure as proceeding got underway inside the cramped courtroom.





Meanwhile…..the atmosphere outside the courtroom was very tense with community members staunchly supporting either the mother of the toddler, Davedine Lucas and her mom, Cornelia Schippers while another camp stood firmly on the side of the accused.





Several community members chanted, “los die moffies uit” ( leave the gays alone), saying that they have known the accused all his life and that he would never do such a thing.





A friend of the accused, Jonathan Alexander, did not mince his words and laid the blame for Oderick’s disappearance squarely at the door of his mother, Davidene Lucas.





“I know in my heart that Mel (Volkwyn) would never do such a thing. She did it. She even framed me,” said Alexander.





Weekend Argus visited the home of Cornelia Schippers last week where we sat down with the parents of Orderick, Davedine Lucas and Kounkou Dziendelet. During that interview, Lucas said she was no longer using tik and mandrax, but Alexander claimed that he had seen Lucas purchase drugs on Sunday morning.





In response to that, both Lucas and Schippers told Weekend Argus that “the same people who are now saying all kinds of things against us, are the same people who said the same bad things about Mel when the story of Orderick’s disappearance first broke.





Volkwyn is expected to apply for bail at his next court appearance on May 7.



