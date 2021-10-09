Community leader whose family members was murdered continues to heal other mothers

Cape Town - Lindy Jacobs, of Wesbank who was nominated for an award for her community work has not given up the fight for justice for her son and nephew who were murdered, and continues to help mothers like herself despite having no resources. In September 2015, Jacobs’ nephew, Deniel Debruyn, 19, was shot and killed at the corner of Algoa Street and Theescombe, her son Zunadine Jacobs, 15, witnessed the incident. Zunadine was shot and killed outside a shop in Rowallan Street in 2018.

A suspect was arrested but was later released. She said that police had failed her, claiming that she had to fight to get a case number for Debruyn’s murder. She said the family was frustrated at police’s lack of urgency in both cases: “With Deniel’s case, a year after the murder there wasn’t even a case number. I had to ensure that there was one when I went to the police station.

“Now it’s years later and there is just nothing from the police.” Debruyn’s mother, Bonita Jacobs, declined to comment. Wesbank ward councillor, Ebrahim Sawant said they were aware of Jacobs’ family members’ murders and promised to give feedback but did not. Jacobs has vowed not to give up the fight for her family and others. “The justice system has failed us and how are we as mothers expected to go on as normal with our lives, my baby was murdered and he was my only son.”

Despite her own pain, Jacobs carries out workshops and support groups to help mothers like herself. Last year, Lindy Jacobs was nominated for the Cape Flats Alumni, which celebrated women who made a difference in their community. She does this in conjunction with Gloria Veale of the Abbas Restoration House Ministry, and the visionary behind Balls Not Guns.

“I work hand in hand with different organisations for these workshops and support groups. It is hard sometimes coping when you are trying to help to keep all of the mother’s healthy when you are in the same situation,” Jacobs said. “I also need help from the government with this because a lot of mothers are in shock and pain and the courts fail them. “What we are trying to do is healing and we need more qualified counsellors in Wesbank to help.”

Veale said she admired Jacobs who despite her pain was committed to helping broken women although she had no resources or any titles, just a passion for the community. “Our ministry started initiatives to support mothers in the community, especially those who lost their children. “Lindy is central in mobilising and bringing mothers together as a mother who has had the same experience, with her son being murdered. “She does this without any support or resources, feeding stations, she is doing amazing work and there is a need for healing in the community.

“The justice system has failed our communities and especially in Wesbank, mothers who are still seeking answers.” The founder of the Cape Flats Alumni, Roegshanda Pascoe said Jacob’s did not give up despite her hardships and continues to fight for others and was nominated for this reason. “She was nominated last year as a Alumni because although being hurt in the worst of ways by losing her son and her sister’s son that she helped to raise, she continued to serve her community,” said Pascoe.