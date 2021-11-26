Community runner runs 10 peaks in 10 hours to keep hospice doors open

Van Neel completed the 10 peak trail in under 10 hours, finishing at Leeuwenhof, the home of Premier Alan Winde, where he was awarded a trophy alongside his team members from the Cool Runnings Recreation Club.

The run raised R110 030.61 via Given Gain and direct deposits. The funds would be used by Iris House to ensure they can continue their free care and support services for over 600 special needs children and their families.

As a person who has a family member with special needs, Van Neel said that he felt obligated to step in and assist the hospice in continuing the work they do within communities.

Stefan van Neel receives trophy from Premier Alan Winde at the finish line. Supplied.

“I am passionate about giving back to communities and people in need. I also recently found a new passion, which is trail running. I found a way to combine both of my passions and use it to help the hospice keep their doors open,” he said.