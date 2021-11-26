Community runner runs 10 peaks in 10 hours to keep hospice doors open
Cape Town - Former professional soccer player, Stefan van Neel undertook a 10-peak, 47km running trail to raise more than R100 000 for Iris House Children’s Hospice.
Van Neel completed the 10 peak trail in under 10 hours, finishing at Leeuwenhof, the home of Premier Alan Winde, where he was awarded a trophy alongside his team members from the Cool Runnings Recreation Club.
The run raised R110 030.61 via Given Gain and direct deposits. The funds would be used by Iris House to ensure they can continue their free care and support services for over 600 special needs children and their families.
As a person who has a family member with special needs, Van Neel said that he felt obligated to step in and assist the hospice in continuing the work they do within communities.
“I am passionate about giving back to communities and people in need. I also recently found a new passion, which is trail running. I found a way to combine both of my passions and use it to help the hospice keep their doors open,” he said.
Van Neel recently ran a five hour trail peak and raised R25 000 for the CANSA Tygerberg Care Home. He added that by using social media and goodwill, he was pleased that he could help, not only persons struggling with illnesses or disabilities, but assist their families in caring for them.
Founder of Iris House Children’s Hospice, Sue van der Linde said that with Van Neel’s assistance, the hashtag has received immense support.
“The hashtag really came as a saving grace. We managed to stay afloat the first year of Covid, but from the beginning of 2021 we began struggling financially. Fundraising events made up a huge percentage of our revenue and with us being unable to host large events, we suffered a huge financial loss.
“Through this hashtag and fundraising efforts we are now standing at R470 000 and are closer to meeting half a million rand goal.” Van der Linde said.
In preparation for the upcoming festive season, Van der Linde said that children’s hospice would also be hosting a Christmas market day on December 4. Members of the public are welcome to join.
Weekend Argus