Community seeks help in identifying man found dead in bush

Police investigating cause of death after body was found near Wolfgat Nature Reserve CAPE TOWN – A community needs your help in identifying a man whose body was discovered by children playing in a bush in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

Police are investigating the cause of death after the body was found on Monday afternoon near Wolfgat Nature Reserve in Alison Street, Tafelsig, which is a known dumping ground for bodies. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a post mortem was under way to determine the cause of death after it was established that the man had died a few days earlier. He is believed to be between the ages of 57 and 60.

Residents are concerned that he may have been homeless and has not been identified. “Anyone with information or who are able to identify the deceased is asked to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Momelezi Mvimbi of Mitchells Plain Crime Investigation Department at 060 441 3517 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said. Community leader, Mogammet Fazloodien said he had been alerted about the body by children who had been playing nearby.

The man had been living in a makeshift tent and was dressed in a grey tracksuit top and blue jacket. “I was busy in my yard when the children from the community called me and said there is a body laying in the bush. I went up there and saw a gentleman lying on his back. I could see that he was deceased and I called 10 111,” said Fazloodien. “My concern is that no-one knows this gentleman and no one has been able to identify him. The forensics were on scene.