Commuters left stranded as Golden Arrow pulls buses

Cape Town - Commuters have been hit by another blow as Golden Arrow buses will run a limited service later today. Thousands of commuters were left stranded following the unavailability of minibus taxis across the city today. Now, the only form of transport that commuters relied on will not be available after a bus driver was shot in the mouth this morning.

“Following the shooting incident that occurred this morning and further threats and intimidation having been made via social media, the normal GABS service schedule has regrettably been disrupted. Due to this disruption, reduced services will be operated to avoid any risks to the security and safety of passengers and staff,” said GABS spokesperson John Dammert. The bus company declined to say which areas would be affected but the Weekend Argus understands that areas in the Cape Flats will be most affected. Drivers raised their concerns with the management today and one of them told the paper that there had been another attack on a bus in Philippi.

“We cannot risk our lives by going into these areas,” said the driver. Dammert requested passengers to make alternative arrangements and said further communication regarding the restoration of normal services would be timeously communicated. Passenger Nozuko Sestile who is at work says she received the news of limited bus service from a friend.

“I hear GABS issued a notice on Facebook. We are being held at ransom here by taxis. I live in Mfuleni and I do not know how I will get home. What is going to happen next is that private vehicles will be attacked too. When will this stop?” Trains are not available and MyCiti buses too cannot assist stranded commuters. Many will be forced to walk home. Weekend Argus