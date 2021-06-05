Complaint laid about abuse of the homeless

Cape Town - Footage of law enforcement officers demolishing a makeshift shelter housing a group of homeless members of the LGBTQI+ community in Observatory has raised concerns on social media.

Area manager of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Task force, Eugene van Rooyen, who was an eye-witness to the incident and filmed it, furthermore laid a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

Van Rooyen described the incident as pure harassment and alleged that the law enforcement officers were aggressive, intimidating and hostile towards the homeless people.

Van Rooyen said that he had been informed by several of those at the site that their belongings had been confiscated by law enforcement, this included documents, belongings, ARVs and other medication.

The confiscation of the personal items from homeless persons is illegal, as the Western Cape High Court reinstated an order that prohibits City authorities from forcefully taking their belongings. Van Rooyen said that when he mentioned this to the law enforcement officers they refused to listen.

Van Rooyen added that he had noticed a pattern of law enforcement intensifying their actions around winter time, purposefully wanting people to get wet and cold.

“The residents of Cape Town need to seriously think about who they vote for in the next elections because when you vote for people who abuse other people, you are complicit in that behaviour.”

City of Cape Town’s spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo stated that the alleged incident in question surfaced mid-May after a clean-up operation in Observatory.

In response to the allegation Tyhalibongo said that no personal items were removed from any person during the operation in Observatory, or any of the other operations carried out by the City’s Displaced Persons Unit.

“Staff cleared waste that accumulated at the site. It is City policy not to remove anyone’s personal belongings. A system to double check that only waste items are removed is in place. In the event that staff do come across items of a personal nature, they go about on site, seeking to identify the owners.”

Tyhalibongo said it was standard operating procedure to advise people living on the street to seek shelter. The City’s Street People Unit within the Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department also facilitates access to a range of services for those living on the street.

Weekend Argus