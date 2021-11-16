Concern and sadness among Bishop Lavis community leaders following ’senseless’ murder

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder, after the body of a man was found on the field between Hester Street in Valhalla Park and Tafelberg Road, in Bishop Lavis, on Tuesday. The 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, when police arrived at 5.30am.

Secretary of the Bishop Lavis Religious Forum Wesley Moodley said it saddened them to hear about all the senseless killings happening in Bishop Lavis. “A week or two ago, we were also notified about a double murder of Bishop Lavis residents. Hearing about another murder really is a cause for concern. Religious leaders in Bishop Lavis and surrounds are working tirelessly to engage with the community and other role players, to work on strategies to ease this problem we face in our communities. Our prayers and thoughts are with the deceased and his family,” said Moodley. Bishop Lavis community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said they were also concerned about he flare up in gang-related crimes.

“The community, in both Valhalla Park and Bishop Lavis, are very concerned about this morning's developments, as it has the ability to plough that area into gang violence,” said Lindhorst. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “According to reports, police members attended to a complaint of a shooting in the area and, on their arrival, they found the body of the man with gunshot wounds. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of murder. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”