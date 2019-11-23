Concern as 1 400 trucks burnt or looted since start of 2019









Cape Town - The looting and burning of trucks has cost the trucking industry more than R1.3 billion. As many as 1400 trucks were burned or looted since the start of the year. The industry warns ongoing destruction may have dire consequences on jobs. “This not only has a financial impact on the industry but also leads to job losses. The safety of our truckers within South Africa is a huge concern to the directors and members of the SA Long-Distance Truckers Association (Salta),” said spokesperson for SALTA, Doreen van Rooyen. She highlighted the various hotspots in the Western Cape. De Doorns, Beaufort West, Somerset West, Grabouw, Touws River, Leeuw Gamka, Rawsonville and Swellendam were on top of the list. Earlier this month, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela condemned the attacks on trucks as criminal.

“These acts of criminality cannot be tolerated. Our law enforcement agencies must ensure strong action is taken against perpetrators.

“Anyone responsible for these actions must be brought to book and prosecuted. Last month, I met with the trucking industry and our provincial traffic service has arranged for intensified integrated operations to respond to hot-spot areas,” said Madikizela.

Van Rooyen said truckers not only faced long hours on the road but other challenges daily such as theft and looting of trucks while stationary at traffic lights or while making a delivery or a collection.

Service delivery protests have been one of the reasons the industry has lost a substantial amount of money.

SALTA noted a few weeks ago that at a protest in De Doorns trucks carrying TV sets were looted.

The 2018/19 crime statistics disclosed 34 120 cases of theft out of/from motor vehicles in the Western Cape, although these numbers were not specific to trucks.

Weekend Argus