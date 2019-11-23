The industry warns ongoing destruction may have dire consequences on jobs.
“This not only has a financial impact on the industry but also leads to job losses. The safety of our truckers within South Africa is a huge concern to the directors and members of the SA Long-Distance Truckers Association (Salta),” said spokesperson for SALTA, Doreen van Rooyen.
She highlighted the various hotspots in the Western Cape. De Doorns, Beaufort West, Somerset West, Grabouw, Touws River, Leeuw Gamka, Rawsonville and Swellendam were on top of the list.
Earlier this month, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela condemned the attacks on trucks as criminal.