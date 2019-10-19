Cape Town - Children with gunshot wounds used to be accidental victims caught in crossfire, but now they are the target of shootings, according to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

Professor Sebastian van As, head of Red Cross’s Trauma Unit, said more children are coming in with multiple gunshot wounds, and the victims are younger than ever.

“About a third are under the age of 5,” he said.

The hospital, which only treats patients 12 years and younger, has seen about 30 gunshot victims so far this year.

“The mechanism in which children are shot used to be stray bullets - like a gang fight between adults and then the child was accidentally shot. Now we see more and more that children are actually shot on purpose,” Van As said.

“We know that these children were shot on purpose because we’ve seen an increasing number of children who were shot multiple times. With a stray bullet, it’s usually one.”

The violence is hitting the Western Cape’s trauma centres hard. Groote Schuur has seen its monthly case load of gunshot wound patients double over the past eight years. The latest monthly numbers suggest little or no relief since the deployment of the SA National Defence Force in the Cape Flats.

Tygerberg’s trauma unit is seeing around 200 gunshot patients per month, a radical increase in the past three years.

Meanwhile, community assault is becoming a massive burden on trauma resources.

Tygerberg’s head of surgery, Professor Elmin Steyn, said they see between five and 10 cases per day of patients who have been brutally assaulted by residents who are fed up with crime.

“They beat them up extensively and viciously,” Steyn said. “These patients spend a lot of time in hospital. It’s not being recognised as a major burden on the system.”