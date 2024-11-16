Concern as festive season brings noise pollution to Atlantic Seaboard

Cape Town - As the festive season approaches, City Improvement Districts (CIDs) in Camps Bay, Sea Point, and surrounding areas are ramping up security measures to combat noise and safety concerns associated with increased tourism. The City Improvement Districts along the Atlantic Seaboard said they are worried about the noise and disruption that often accompany the festive season, which sees residents exposed to rental properties used as party venues, loud music, traffic congestion, and issues related to alcohol consumption.

Camps Bay, Sea Point, Bantry Bay, and Fresnaye are tightening security measures by collaborating closely with law enforcement and police. The beaches from Clifton to Camps Bay and Sea Point are frequently filled with partygoers and visitors, leading to congestion for both pedestrians and motorists who frequent local restaurants and amenities. Earlier this week, the Cape Argus reported that the City of Cape Town has called on the public to submit feedback regarding proposed amendments to its by-law on Streets, Public Spaces, and the Prevention of Noise Nuisances, with submissions expected to close by November 30, 2024.

Muneeb Mo Hendricks, Manager of the Camps Bay City Improvement District (CID), said that homes often rented for parties could become problematic, but that they have communicated their concerns with homeowners. He added that law enforcement would be monitoring noise generated by vehicles or individuals consuming alcohol. “A major concern during the festive season is the disruption caused by excessive noise and inappropriate behaviour, particularly from short-term rental properties and noisy vehicles,” he said. Short-term rentals, particularly those being rented out as “party houses”, have been a recurring issue. In response, the CID has communicated with residents, urging them to vet tenants carefully and ensure that properties are rented responsibly.

“Cars, taxis, and other vehicles with loud music and alcohol consumption often disturb the peace in the area,” Hendricks said. To address these concerns, the Camps Bay CID has contracted eight City Law Enforcement officers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards disruptive behaviour. Officers will confiscate any open alcohol found in vehicles or on beaches. Following extensive discussions with various City departments and police, measures have been designed to address safety, traffic management, and nuisance issues that often arise during this peak season.

Public safety remains a top priority, and the CBCID will deploy additional Public Safety Officers (PSOs) across Camps Bay. The number of PSOs will be increased during the week and over weekends, supported by additional tactical response vehicles to ensure comprehensive coverage. This enhanced presence aims to address any safety concerns, respond swiftly to incidents, and ensure a peaceful and secure environment. Camps Bay CID on their patrols with law enforcement officials. pic supplied Traffic management and illegal parking are also key concerns. The CBCID has partnered with local law enforcement to address congestion, particularly caused by illegal parking in high-traffic areas.

Heather Tager, Chief Operations Officer of the Sea Point CID, said they are also fully prepared and will be using resources such as cameras to ensure that residents and the public are safe while enjoying festivities in their suburb. “With the approaching festive season, the Sea Point City Improvement District will be tightening its security measures to eliminate opportunistic crime, which usually occurs during the holiday season, especially when everyone is more relaxed and in holiday mode,” she said. The SPCID works closely with the City’s Law Enforcement and has its own dedicated Law Enforcement members deployed within the area to address noise and other complaints, with the authority to issue fines for by-law transgressions and traffic violations.

The SPCID is also responsible for many LPR cameras that keep a watchful eye over the area, further enhancing safety. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for Law Enforcement, emphasised that partygoers must adhere to the City’s protocols and by-laws regarding alcohol consumption on beaches and public places, including noise regulations. “Noise and parties are regulated by the City’s relevant by-laws, which apply to all areas throughout the metropole,” he said.