Cape Town – Despite the evident rainfall since the beginning of this year in the Western Cape, water levels across the province remain a concern, according to he Department of Water and Sanitation. This was revealed by Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the (DPW), who said: “The WCWSS saw a slight increase of less than 1% in the average level this week. A notable increase can be seen in the Berg River catchment area.”

In a statement, the department said the Western Cape had recorded a slight increase in its storage capacity from last week’s 50.8% to 51.2% this week. Most parts of the Western Cape reportedly receive significant rainfall during the winter months. The statement reads: “While the recent rains are welcomed, there was no significant run-off into the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), which consists of six large dams in the Western Cape. “Climate change has the potential to alter rainfall patterns, resulting in uncertainty in predicting rainfall. For this reason, DWS calls upon all water users to continue using water sparingly to ensure water security for the province.”

More on this Collective water savvy efforts likely to prevent future shortages