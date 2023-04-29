Cape Town – Despite the evident rainfall since the beginning of this year in the Western Cape, water levels across the province remain a concern, according to he Department of Water and Sanitation.
This was revealed by Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the (DPW), who said: “The WCWSS saw a slight increase of less than 1% in the average level this week. A notable increase can be seen in the Berg River catchment area.”
In a statement, the department said the Western Cape had recorded a slight increase in its storage capacity from last week’s 50.8% to 51.2% this week. Most parts of the Western Cape reportedly receive significant rainfall during the winter months.
The statement reads: “While the recent rains are welcomed, there was no significant run-off into the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), which consists of six large dams in the Western Cape.
“Climate change has the potential to alter rainfall patterns, resulting in uncertainty in predicting rainfall. For this reason, DWS calls upon all water users to continue using water sparingly to ensure water security for the province.”
The statement explains that the individual dams such as the largest dam in the province, Theewaterskloof Dam, is sitting at 55.46%, as compared to 55,39% last week, yet the Berg River, Eikenhof and Steynskloof dams are the only ones with an increase of more than 5% this week.
The City of Cape Town’s mayco member for water and sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi, recently called for a collective effort to save water while the municipality continued to work towards sustainable water retaining solutions.
“There have been good early rains, but some long-term forecasts suggest the latter part of the season may be drier. Based on this, the City is asking the public to continue to be water wise so we can collectively stay below the 850 million litres per day target to help keep our dams and reservoirs full for longer,’’ said Mbandezi.