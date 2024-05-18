Cape Town - The Green Connection and Natural Justice submitted comments on the revised Environmental Impact Assessment report (EIA) concerning the offshore oil and gas Exploration Right for Block 3B/4B on the West Coast. The comments were supported by Masifundise Development Trust.

Located off the West Coast, this project raises significant concerns regarding the potential risks and negative impacts to some of South Africa's most precious marine ecosystems and the ripple-effect for coastal communities and their livelihoods. The eco-justice organisations also emphasised that this is in direct contradiction with South Africa's climate commitments, which should see a reduction in the reliance on carbon-emitting fossil fuels. The Green Connection's Liziwe McDaid stressed the catastrophic consequences of potential spills.

“The impact of spills, even minor ones, could devastate affected marine ecosystems, endangering fish species, which underpin local fisher livelihoods. There is always a threat of a spill, no matter how these may be downplayed, which could jeopardise the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of coastal communities. “Our submission outlines various scenarios of oil spills, ranging from minor to severe. Each scenario poses significant potential impacts on fisher livelihoods, which can include job losses, market disruptions and economic hardships for communities reliant on seafood trade,” said McDaid. The revised report, compiled by Environmental Impact Management Services, comes after a public review resulted in overwhelming opposition and concerns regarding potential environmental and socio-economic impacts.

Green Connection said the revision failed to address these concerns “and exposes the stark disconnect between corporate profit motives and public interest”. The organisations also argued that the revised report all but completely avoids the urgency for South Africa to move towards a just energy transition for all. Defending Rights Programme Manager at Natural Justice, Melissa Groenink-Groves, underscored the legal implications. “It is imperative to consider the legal framework in evaluating the risks posed by such projects. Environmental regulations and climate commitments must be upheld to protect both ecosystems and communities.”

These sentiments are also echoed by David Mtshali who is the Defending Rights Senior Programme Officer at Natural Justice. He laments the fact that the EIA process followed in respect of the proposed project was not child friendly, did not consider children's environmental rights and contravenes the generational equity principle. The Green Connection's Community Outreach Coordinator Neville van Rooy said that he is most concerned about how the risks associated with potential spills could completely devastate coastal communities. “Local livelihoods and ways of life are at stake here. The risks associated with offshore drilling could irreversibly harm coastal communities, their livelihoods and even their very way of life. Furthermore, the cultural and heritage significance of the coastal and marine ecosystem cannot be overlooked.

“Any harm to these ecosystems could have profound implications for the overall well-being of coastal communities. Their way of life hangs in the balance.” Should the project spearheaded by Africa Oil SA Corp, Ricocure (Pty) Ltd and Azinam Limited get the go ahead, TotalEnergies will be the operator. The Green Connection says TotalEnergies is at the forefront of the onslaught on South Africa's oceans.