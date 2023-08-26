Concerns over elderly being forced into life of crime due to finances

Cape Town - Tough economic times may be contributing to a trend where the elderly are forced into a life of crime. This week, a 68-year-old woman and her alleged accomplice, 55, were arrested for possessing illegal ammunition. In a separate case, a 63-year-old man was arrested for drug dealing after being found with bags of mandrax and wads of cash. A 63-year-old woman was arrested with R1.6 million worth of heroin, weighing 3.5kg, at Cape Town International Airport, attempting to travel to Europe earlier this month.

The South African Older Persons Forum, women and children’s rights organisations and police have all expressed concern as more elderly find themselves on the wrong side of the law. A 70-year-old self-confessed former drug dealer told Weekend Argus she had been a dealer until recently but had turned her life around. The Mitchells Plain woman, who cannot be identified for safety reasons, said: “I knew what I was doing was wrong. I decided I could not do this anymore. I need to turn my life around.”

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie also shared a video of a grandmother allegedly dealing drugs. “One of the major factors that drive gang-related shootings in our areas is drug use, abuse and dealing,” he said. “I became aware of the disturbing video where drugs are being sold, not by young people like we would ordinarily think, but by a grandmother feeding drugs to our community, a grandmother driving the drug trade.” Police did not respond to queries about the video and whether the woman had been arrested.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola revealed that 774 prisoners were over the age of 60. The National Co-ordinator for the South African Older Persons Forum, Roedolf Kay, said they were concerned and stated that socio-economic circumstances could contribute to the elderly choosing to break the law. “It is indeed a very worrying trend,” he said. “It stands to reason that older persons who have engaged in criminal activities are doing so because they cannot meet the rising cost of living. I don’t think any older person would willingly choose a life of crime.

“For many of these older persons, crime is the only option to try to get food on the table and survive. It’s so unfortunate that this is happening in our society, but it’s also a call on the government to urgently look at ways and means to uplift the poor socio-economic situation that so many older persons are finding themselves in. “It calls for urgent intervention on the part of the State and non-State actor alike to ensure that the financial hardship that so many older persons are faced with today are alleviated.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC , Reagen Allen, warned against the elderly being used to hide drugs, ammunition and firearms and using their age to get away with crimes.

Just this week, police arrested a 68-year-old woman and her alleged accomplice, 55, for being in possession of illegal ammunition inside a house in Noord Street, Stratford Green, Eerste River. “Regardless of your age, committing a crime will never be condoned. We are all required to be law-abiding citizens,” Allen said. “The first quarter crime statistics revealed that during April to June 2023, 51.5% of all murders in our province were committed by using a firearm. In addition to this, two murders, four attempted murders, 12 rapes and 43 assault, grievous bodily harm cases were recorded where drugs were directly involved.

“Those who are hiding illegal firearms and drugs or might be salespeople of these illicit items are criminals and they should be treated as such. At no point are illicit items positively contributing to society, instead it is breaking society down.” Siya Monakali of Ilitha Labantu, an organisation that advocates for the rights of women and children and the vulnerable, such as the elderly, LGBTQIA and those with disabilities, said they had seen a rise in cases. “We have witnessed with great concern the growing number of elderly persons who have engaged in criminal activity,” he said.