Condolences pour in following death of journalist Eusebius McKaiser

Condolences have been pouring in as news of the death of the hard-hitting journalist/author and broadcaster, Eusebius McKaiser, 45, spread.

He died on Tuesday after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.

McKaiser was a political analyst, journalist, broadcaster, and intellectual. His journalistic career included writing for the Mail & Guardian, the Sunday Times, Foreign Policy, the Guardian, the New York Times, and the Business Day, where he used to have a weekly column.