Condolences pour in following death of journalist Eusebius McKaiser

Condolences have been pouring in as news of the death of the hard-hitting journalist/author and broadcaster, Eusebius McKaiser, 45, spread.
He died on Tuesday after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.
McKaiser was a political analyst, journalist, broadcaster, and intellectual. His journalistic career included writing for the Mail & Guardian, the Sunday Times, Foreign Policy, the Guardian, the New York Times, and the Business Day, where he used to have a weekly column.
He was also the author of A Bantu In My Bathroom, Could I Vote DA?, as well as Run, Racist, Run.
The news broke on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon when TimesLIVE published an article.
The news came as a shock as McKaiser had been active on social media platforms just hours before he suffered the suspected epileptic seizure.
McKaiser was outspoken and uncompromising in his political commentary, and many expressed a sense of loss for the country at his passing.
His death trended on Twitter.
I’m devastated to hear of the sudden death of Eusebius McKaiser. He was always such a professional and had the honour of working with him over many years.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 30, 2023
Eusebius will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/hv8XeyQWAN
We are devastated to hear of the untimely passing of one of South Africa's brightest journalists.— ActionSA (@Action4SA) May 30, 2023
Our sincere condolences to Eusebius McKaiser's friends, family, and to all South Africans that followed his journey.
May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/MWo4rFNndY
Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure ,may his soul rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/CNnLKfVM3u— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 30, 2023
“Culturally coloured, politically black”— Lance Witten (@LanceTheWitten) May 30, 2023
RIP Eusebius McKaiser, an intellectual giant, an incisive mind, an outspoken and fierce defender of truth and justice.
We mourn. Rest in power, king ✊🏽
The fact that Eusebius McKaiser was tweeting just three hours ago makes me wonder if there was enough time— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) May 30, 2023
to inform his loved ones before the news became public knowledge! I’m extremely sad for those who will find out via social media and news outlets! MHSRIP 😢
Shocked at the death of @TimesLIVE journalist @Eusebius — he was just posting and podcasting earlier in the day. Photo of Eusebius McKaiser by Xavier Saer. #RIP #RIPEusebius pic.twitter.com/h9Fatq50jZ— Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) May 30, 2023
There was an outpouring of love and McKaiser will surely be missed for being uncompromising and fearless in matters that he cared deeply about.
