Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Condolences pour in following death of journalist Eusebius McKaiser

Eusebius McKaiser Author of 'A Bantu in my bathroom' died after suspected seizure. Picture: Supplied

Eusebius McKaiser Author of 'A Bantu in my bathroom' died after suspected seizure. Picture: Supplied

Published 58m ago

Condolences have been pouring in as news of the death of the hard-hitting journalist/author and broadcaster, Eusebius McKaiser, 45, spread.

He died on Tuesday after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.

McKaiser was a political analyst, journalist, broadcaster, and intellectual. His journalistic career included writing for the Mail & Guardian, the Sunday Times, Foreign Policy, the Guardian, the New York Times, and the Business Day, where he used to have a weekly column.

He was also the author of A Bantu In My Bathroom, Could I Vote DA?, as well as Run, Racist, Run.

The news broke on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon when TimesLIVE published an article.

The news came as a shock as McKaiser had been active on social media platforms just hours before he suffered the suspected epileptic seizure.

McKaiser was outspoken and uncompromising in his political commentary, and many expressed a sense of loss for the country at his passing.

His death trended on Twitter.

There was an outpouring of love and McKaiser will surely be missed for being uncompromising and fearless in matters that he cared deeply about.

Weekend Argus

