Conserving the Ceres Mountain Fynbos Nature Reserve

A biodiversity programme, aiming to protect and conserve the area surrounding the Ceres Mountain Fynbos Nature Reserve, has been established. This initiative, funded by Perderkraal East Wind Farm in partnership with the Witzenberg Municipality, not only focuses on environmental conservation but also aims to uplift the local youth by creating employment opportunities and fostering skills development for unemployed youth.

“The WBCCCP (Witzenberg Biodiversity Conservation and Climate Change Programme) represents a collaborative effort to preserve our natural heritage while empowering communities,” said Gwynne-Lee Bocherds, economic development manager for Perdekraal East Wind Farm. “By investing in conservation and sustainable development, we aim to create a brighter future for both community members and the environment.” Launched earlier this year and set to conclude in December 2024, the WBCCCP is about empowering communities and nurturing a culture of environmental responsibility.