Consulate to find safer energy supply as generators deemed a health hazard

Cape Town – Residents living near the French Consulate fear that fumes from a generator at the consulate are affecting their health – and now experts have agreed that there could be long-term implications if the problem persists. The community has since started a petition proposing that the generator be removed because they say it is a health risk and is too noisy. The online petition has collected 133 signatures so far.

The Consulate General of France in Cape Town said: “A company was called on site on March 17 to work on the generators in order to limit the noise and the levels of smoke emitted. The consulate is also currently investigating alternative options to mitigate the impact of load shedding without the use of generators.” Elize Parker, a resident, said the generator had been a problem for some time and the situation had worsened in August last year. “We have informed the City of Cape Town that the second pipe that is linked to the generator that is causing the fumes to be spread in our direction that was fitted by the consulate as a solution is no solution to us as it is only moving the source of the problem and worsening the toxic fumes coming our way.

More on this SA climate activists take their fight against oil and gas exploration abroad

“This is a matter of public health and not only that of our block … We warned the City of Cape Town that the new pipe spreading the fumes is two metres away from the border fence to their property at the Long Street Swimming Baths, spewing the fumes into the area at the back where there are benches for the public and the staff and directly where there are windows to the pool.” She said they appreciated that the consulate was trying to solve the problem and suggested solar power would be a better option. Caradee Wright, a chief specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council, said it the long-term use of diesel generators within residential areas was a potential concern given the emissions that come from these generators.

“These emissions are being experience in the breathing zone of people and this increases their exposure to the air pollutants in the emissions. People who we are especially worried about are infants, pregnant women, the elderly and people with pre-existing diseases,” Wright said. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said the City’s Air Quality Management Unit received a complaint earlier this month and investigated. “The emissions from the generator unit located close to Queen Victoria Street was found to be minimal in Queen Victoria Street. The generator located at the rear of the premises, venting towards the back of Dean Street, was however emitting substantial diesel emissions. Unfortunately access could not be obtained to one of the residential units in St Martini Gardens to experience the emissions inside one of the affected apartments. In terms of the generator authorisation process, the Department of Energy regulates the process of embedded low-voltage generator installations in the City,” said Van Der Ross.