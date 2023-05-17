Consumers fleeced of up to R1.2 million for goods never received

Cape Town – The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned consumers against a furniture manufacturing company after some were scammed of up to R1.2 million. The NCC said Milo Designs appeared to be a “scam” purporting to be an online store that designed and sold furniture, using different social media platforms.

The commission received complaints from consumers alleging they were scammed by Milo Designs after paying between R10 000 and R1.2m per transaction for goods they never received. The company advertised its goods on their Facebook page and on Instagram. Milo Designs described itself as a supplier that “manufactures unique furniture with world-class standards to satisfy the requirements of the most”…(sic).

The Facebook page was created in 2014 and had about 264 000 followers. The commission said during its investigation into the company’s conduct, the owners, LM Kotze and MC Wood, did not co-operate with it. Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said both Kotze and Wood had no intention of delivering the goods or refunding the consumers.

“The commission arranged several times to meet and serve them with an investigation certificate to no avail,“ said Mabuza. “In most cases, they cancelled meetings at the eleventh hour, making it difficult to finalise our investigation. “Addresses provided by these persons show dilapidated buildings.”

The commission’s investigation also found the images of the furniture the pair claimed to manufacture were in fact not from South Africa but obtained from suppliers based in countries such as Colombia and Canada. The commission said the images were stolen from other websites like Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook. “We call upon South Africans to exercise extreme caution when they transact with Milo Designs as their modus operandi is to advertise the goods and take money from consumers with no intention of delivery,” urged Mabuza.

She also warned consumers to exercise caution when making online transactions. “Anyone who might know the whereabouts of Kotze and Wood is urged to notify the commission,” said Mabuza. The telephone number listed on Milo Designss social media page went unanswered.