Convicted rapist Jeffrey Donson and two Icosa councillors face expulsion in disciplinary hearing

Highly controversial politician and convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson and two other Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ICOSA) councillors face expulsion from the embattled Kannaland Municipality. Donson, alongside fellow councillors - Werner Meshoa and Hyrin Ruiters - will be the subject of a special council meeting set down for Wednesday where disciplinary proceedings are high on the agenda.

Weekend Argus has reliably learned that speaker, Roger Albertus, will be mandated to initiate a disciplinary process against the trio, whose outcome will be communicated to MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell for a final decision. Donson is the former mayor of Kannaland and was ousted in January in a motion of no confidence. The motion was tabled after Donson and his deputy refused to step down after it emerged they had criminal convictions.

Donson was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2008 and he went to the Western Cape High Court to appeal the matter and was given a suspended sentence. Last year Meshoa was convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice over travel claims dating back to 2018. The ANC’s Cameron Dugmore said they were made aware of developments in the municipality.

“It’s very, very serious,” he said. Donson refused to comment.