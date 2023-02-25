Cool Kid on a Bike to be officially launched on the 1st of March

Cape Town - The Pedal Power Association (PPA) and Bicycling Empowerment Network (BEN) have announced the relaunch of their road safety programme The Cool Kid on a Bike programme will be integrated into the Western Cape Education Department’s Life Orientation curriculum in all schools throughout the Western Cape.

It will be officially launched by Premier Alan Winde on March 1 at Ukhanyo Primary School in Masiphumelele. Head of Sport at Ukhanyo Primary School, Nceba Jonas, said a number of their learners used bikes for sport as an afternoon activity. He also mentioned that they relied on bikes at the school as most parents could afford to buy personal bikes for them. The sport is loved by the children and a few had taken part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

“The programme will benefit the kids enormously. First of all, we believe that sports help our kids to be physically and mentally healthy, and this makes them perform better academically. The children who take part in cycling are taught traffic rules as well, which is greatly beneficial for them at a young age, said Jonas. Neil Robinson, CEO of the PPA, said that they believed that the programme which focused on cycling and road safety would equip learners to become safer road users from a young age.

“We wish to encourage cycling as a mode of transport amongst learners, and we hope that by doing this, the next generation of road users will share the road more responsibly, including using the road as pedestrians,” said Robinson. Robinson also believed that every child should grow up with the knowledge of road safety as it taught them a sense of responsibility, empathy for others and respect for other people's rights. BEN is also excited to be part of this initiative. Tim Mosdell, the CEO, said that they did this by ensuring a reliable supply of donated and affordable bicycles which are supplied to disadvantaged communities and institutions.