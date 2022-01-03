Cop arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend

Cape Town - A policeman from Piketberg, a town located about 80 kilometres east of Saldanha Bay, handed himself over to the police after allegedly killing his girlfriend last night. The officer, who cannot yet be named as he is yet to be formally charged and appear in court, allegedly shot his girlfriend in front of her 11-year-old son and other family members in the middle of a road in her neighbourhood.

According to IPID spokesperson Grace Langa the 36-year-old woman was walking with her friends and family members on the road at about 7pm when the off duty officer approached with his private vehicle. “The deceased turned around and walked back to the police official,” said Langa. “She stood outside the driver’s door and was seen holding the hands of the police official whilst the member was still sitting on the driver's seat. The member then cocked his service pistol and fired multiple shots in the direction of the deceased whilst she was fleeing from the member.”

The woman was declared dead on the scene by paramedics and her body was taken to Malmesbury Forensic Pathology Services. “The suspect handed himself over to the police and he was immediately arrested,” added Langa. He is expected to be charged today and will appear in Piketberg Magistrate Court tomorrow on a charge of murder. The deceased was supposed to celebrate her 36th birthday tomorrow. Instead her post-mortem will be conducted.