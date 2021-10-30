Cop who traded bullet-proof vest for apron cooking up storm in kitchen

Cape Town - Pitso Chauke is well-known in Cape Town for being the man who traded a bullet- proof vest for an apron. The former police detective is now a self-taught chef and the owner of a restaurant that specialises in local South African Cuisine.

Chauke grew up in Malamulele, about 150km away from Polokwane. Growing up, Chauke said that he was never a fan of cooking and that it was only once he had to go and attend university that his cooking journey began. Chauke said that he moved to Cape Town in 2008 and joined the police. He said that he fell in love with the Cape Town’s “laid-back” atmosphere while on holiday and decided to stay indefinitely. He added that as much as he loved Cape Town, it lacked that traditional home feel in terms of food.

“At first, I loved the new cuisine that I had just discovered, which is the Cape Malay cuisine, gatsbys, and fish and chips, but I quickly got used to it. This is when my friends and I started cooking traditional meals every weekend. “This tradition happened to be at my place because I had enough space to host. The tradition continued until it felt like I ran a shebeen from my house.” Having found a new passion in preparing African food, Chauke said that he began to research African cuisine in Cape Town which is when he came across articles about why Cape Town did not celebrate African cuisine. He realised that he had found a gap in a market and monopolised on the opportunity to introduce Cape Town to African cuisine.

Chauke said that the menu at Pitso Kitchen caters for what black South Africans call food. Offering everything from chicken feet, deboned cow head, tripe, trotters, braai, sheep head, mopane worms with pap and chakalaka. “Our restaurant caters for everyone who is keen to experience true South African cuisine. Some of the food we offer is deemed bizarre so we have a menu designed for those that can’t eat the mains. We attract and cater for people from all ethnicities, races and walks of life.” Chauke said that for years, African cuisine had not been celebrated in Cape Town and one had to go to the township to experience it. He said that by placing African cuisine in the waterfront, one of Cape Town’s main tourist attractions, he was able to celebrate true South African culture with the world.

“Tourists come to SA to explore our cultures, which includes our food. It does not make sense to have a main space that doesn’t have real authentic local food. We are finally embracing our true culture through cuisine. Eating mogodu has just become as fashionable as it used to be to embrace foreign food.” Chauke proudly said that he looked forward to expanding Pitso’s kitchen to locations abroad and establishing South African cuisine internationally. Pitso’s Kitchen general manager Buntu Mlungisi described the restaurant as a relaxed space for anyone to enjoy a family lunch or intimate dinner. He added that on weekends, it is where the party is found, as it supports and hosts local upcoming artists.

“Our paintings remind you of our culture, who we are as a people and where we come from, while the location and setting allows for a black child to aspire to where they can go one day if they work towards it.” Mlungisi warns future guests to expect to fall asleep on Pitso’s comfortable couches after they are welcomed by their wholesome meals. He said that guests should expect to dance with strangers who become friends at a place filled with laughter and good energy. Phaladi Moholane, who recently had a dining experience at Pitso’s Kitchen, said that the “mogudu” he had, reminded him of his hometown. He said that he thoroughly enjoyed excellent service, and was made to feel welcome by the staff and Chauke.