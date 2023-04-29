The community of Gugulethu is fearing for their safety following a number of shootings, including open-air shootings at public gatherings such as funerals. The shootings, which can be heard throughout the day and more especially at night in the area, are attributed to gangsters who sometimes rob people, or in some cases, gangsters who are just testing their guns in open air.

One resident, Nobantu Gontsa, said the area had turned into the Wild West where everyone seems to have a gun and that they are discharging their firearms whenever they please. "We are at a point that we can’t even go out to do simple things like attend family and community gatherings as we don’t know where the next bullet might come. We fear for our lives and those of our families, especially children," said Gontsa. She said there seemed to be an excessive number of illegal guns in the area, and she has called for the police to intervene.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said they were aware of the proliferation of illegal firearms in the province, which posed a major threat to society. As a result, they have strategically deployed integrated forces in identified hotspot areas, which include Gugulethu. "Weekly deployments of integrated forces for crime combating operations in identified hotspots, include but is not limited to Operation Restore members (POP) and other specialised units within SAPS, supplemented by counterparts such as the City’s Law Enforcement, LEAP officers, and Traffic Department," said Pojie. He said numerous successes had been achieved through the strategic deployment of integrated forces. Successes are communicated weekly to the media in an effort to restore community trust in SAPS and enhance the general safety of all inhabitants.

"The discharging of a firearm in a public space such as a funeral gathering is prohibited by law, and when found guilty, it is punishable with a fine or incarceration, or both, depending on the circumstances. Such an act can potentially kill someone, as the projectile, whether discharged into the air or not, has to come to a halt somehow," he said. Gun Owners SA chairperson, Paul Oxley, said they knew that the Cape Flats was a problem area that seemed to be principally driven by violent criminal gangs. "As to their weapons of choice, it is exactly the same reason police are issued with firearms, and civilians who need to defend against criminal attack choose firearms. Firearms are the most effective means of defence against attack because of their portability and potency. So criminals also arm themselves with firearms," said Oxley.

He said civilians without firearms were more or less left helpless against bigger or more numerous attackers. "There are many complaints of amnesty firearms and firearms taken in by SAPS and disappearing from 13 stores. The blame is often laid at the feet of civilian owners for firearms stolen from them in robberies or burglaries. This is hardly fair considering they are victims of crime," said Oxley. He said SAPS were still very much part of the problem, not a solution, and that private owners had to submit themselves to "SAPS' chaotic and often unlawful administration of the Firearms Control Act, which is a bizarre irony".