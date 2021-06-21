Cop’s family finally receives pension payout after eight months

Cape Town - The widow of a police officer and her children, who were facing eviction from their Paarl home, can now breathe a sigh of relief. Alvina Abrahams and her three children were four months behind with their rent. Her husband, David J Abrahams, 54, who was working for the Rapid Rail Police in Bellville, died of Covid-19 complications in September last year, and for the past eight months she has been waiting for her husband’s pension payout.

Following the Weekend Argus’s publication of the story, the pension payout has been fully paid and she also received her monthly spouse pension which she is entitled to for the rest of her life. “I’ve got my money, thank you. Because of your article, I’ve got my money,” an excited Alvina said on Friday. She also revealed that she had to sell some of her items to cover one month’s rent and so give them more time before the landlord evicted them.

“I wanted to sell our car, but the kids asked me not to, saying that daddy worked hard to pay the car every month. And it's true, he worked hard. So I did not sell it.” Not only were they facing eviction, but the family said they were also without food. Now, this is a matter of the past for the family. “I am glad this is finally over but I wish it had not taken you (the Weekend Argus) for the pension to be paid out. Imagine other spouses who are also going through the same, but do not have access to the media. Who will be their saviour? As it seems that the people managing the pension fund do not care.”

Government Pensions Administration Agency spokesperson Mack Lewele apologised to the Abrahams family for the delayed payout. “We apologise for the delay and the adverse impact this process has caused to the Abrahams family. The case was delayed by errors found in the documents submitted. When this happens we send the case back to the employer and inform them to rectify the errors together with the claimant. The claimant is also informed accordingly. “Thus, between us and the employer (SAPS), this matter could have been handled better. Apologies once again to Mrs Abrahams.”