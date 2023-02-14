Cops find drugs, cash during Knysna kidnapping rescue

Knysna police rescued a Malawian national a day after he was kidnapped for ransom and arrested four suspects after finding drugs and money at their hideout. The group, including a female, was arrested during a police operation on Friday, a day after the reported kidnapping of the 37-year-old man.

SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the crime intelligence unit, alongside local detectives, investigated the matter and managed to identify suspects linked to the kidnapping. The drugs seized during the rescue operation – tik and mandrax. Picture: Supplied After further investigation, the police found drugs at the premises. “The suspects demanded money for the release of the victim.

“All intelligence was coordinated and an operational team, comprising Knysna Crime Prevention Unit and Flying Squad members, were deployed to a house in Robololo, Knysna, on Friday,” Van Wyk added. “The Malawian victim was found and brought to safety. During the search, 70gm of tik and 156 mandrax tablets to the value of R33 860 were seized.” Van Wyk said after interviewing the victim and one of the suspects, more drugs were discovered at the same property.

“At the police station a follow-up operation was conducted at the premises of one suspect, a foreign national of Nigerian descent, which led to the further discovery of 7,500 mandrax tablets and 1.5kg of tik to the value of R502 500. “The drug consignment was seized and handed in as exhibits. Cash to the value of R20 000, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also found and confiscated,” he added. Money was also found in the suspected drug den in Knysna. Picture: Supplied The four suspects, a foreign national male, two South African males and one South African female, were arrested on charges of kidnapping, extortion and dealing in drugs.

They will appear in court once charged. Knysna community police forum (CPF) chairperson Cheryl Britz commended the police for the breakthrough. “I would like to commend all those involved in the successful operation and condemn the kidnapping which is something that is new to us.