Cops have wrong people, mom of Emaan accused

Cape Town - Emaan Solomons’ murderers remain at large, according to the mother of one of the men accused of killing the 7-year-old girl in Ocean View last month.

The two young men accused of killing Emaan abandoned their bail application in Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The court heard that Eben Basson, 27, and Chivargo Fredericks, 20, both have previous convictions. One was out on bail for another matter when the shooting that killed Emaan happened.

The girl had been playing outside her home when she was hit in the chest and hand by stray bullets fired during a gang shoot-out nearly two weeks ago. Basson and Fredericks are charged with her murder, as well as the attempted murder of another man who was also hit, but survived the shooting.

The court heard that this case was classified under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedures Act, which is serious enough that they would have had to prove exceptional circumstances in order to be granted bail if they had proceeded with their application. Instead, they were remanded in custody for further investigation before the trial hearings begin.