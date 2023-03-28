Cops hunt ‘protection fee’ killers of Samora hairdresser

Cape Town – Samora Machel police are appealing for help in finding the killers of 37-year-old hairdresser, Melita Mulae Munguan. She was shot dead, allegedly over a protection fee at her hair salon in Oliver Tambo Drive, after 2pm on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: "Members of the SAPS responded to a report of a shooting incident in progress, and on arrival at the scene found the body of the deceased on the floor. “She had already succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head, and was declared dead by paramedics on the crime scene,” the police officer said. Ward councillor Lungisa Somdaka said: “It is saddening to yet again lose another life to extortion. She’s described as a people’s person by those who knew her and has ran her business for years in the area.

“Unfortunately she fell victim to this heinous protection fee madness which needs major interventions in our communities; it is a very big problem we’re sitting with. It would take joint initiatives to stop this madness, because it mostly affects small businesses in underprivileged communities where there’s minimal security. “Subcontractors working in the area get intimidated too on sites, affecting service delivery and we often have to resort to interventions. It’s shocking that vendors and small businesses in our townships have no security and are forced to pay these gangs out of the little they make,” Somdaka said. Munguan was shot by an unknown gunmen who talked to her from outside her salon, as she had reportedly locked herself inside, arguing about a R500 fee. When she couldn’t pay the man, he shot her at close range and fled the scene.