Cops sent to jail for selling docket

Cape Town - Two former Mitchells Plain cops have been sent to prison for nine years for allegedly selling a docket for R40 000. Nearly 10 years after the arrests of Jonathan Plaatjies, 54, and Morne Fasser, 41, their case was finally completed at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court this week after an investigation by the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani says the two officers stationed at Mitchells Plain and Lentegeur police stations were also found in possession of entrapment money. “They were dismissed from the SAPS and sentenced to nine years direct imprisonment each. “This comes after their arrest in August 2014 by the Hawks’ Bellville Serious Corruption Investigation team reacting to information received that the two members sold a case docket to an accused for R40 000.”

Two years after their arrest, the duo went on trial where they pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, one of corruption and one of defeating the ends of justice. During the trial, the state’s star witness, Sumaya Kennedy, told the court they intended to burn the docket in a fire. According to the charge sheet, Kennedy was the accused in a number of drug-related criminal cases.

Prosecutor Xolile Jonas alleged that in July 2014, Plaaitjies informed her that he had spoken to Fasser, the investigating officer in the cases, and “something could be done to help her”. Kennedy told the court Plaaitjies and Fasser had often visited her home in drug-related investigations. At a secret meeting with Plaatjies and Fasser, Plaaitjies said the duo could help her, but that it would be costly. She said she knew of another resident in “the same business as me” whose house had been confiscated. She added: “I didn’t want to lose my house as well, and offered Fasser R10 000 cash and said it was all I had.

“Later, they informed me of a woman who had control of my dockets, who was willing to assist for R20 000, and soon afterwards they said there was a second woman who was also willing to help, but she also wanted R20 000,” she said. Kennedy said she did not have that sort of money, and approached a senior police officer for advice when Plaatjies started nagging her for the additional R40 000. This resulted in an undercover police operation in which Kennedy was given the R40 000 by the police to give to Plaaitjies and Fasser at a pre-arranged meeting. After giving them the money, she in turn was given a single docket; she returned to her car and placed her right hand on her head as a signal to the police investigators that the transaction had been completed.

Hani says the duo were convicted in October last year As their sentences will run concurrently, they will serve an effective nine years behind bars. They were also both declared unfit to possess a firearm. “The sentence is a clear-cut message that corruption does not pay and that police management will never tolerate any act of corruption within our ranks. We commend the judiciary and thorough investigation conducted by a dedicated team to remove those who are criminals hiding behind our dignified badge,” said Major-General Mathipa Makgato of the Hawks.

Justin Kumlehn of the Provincial Community Police Board said they are satisfied with the sentencing. “Their conviction, following a thorough investigation, serves as a testament to the dedication and diligence of the law enforcement team involved in this case. As custodians of public safety, it is imperative that all SAPS members uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. “The actions of Mr. Plaaitjies and Mr. Fasser, in contravention of their sworn duty to protect and serve our communities, are utterly deplorable. The Provincial Community Police Board condemns such breaches of trust in the strongest possible terms.