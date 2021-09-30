Cape Town: A court has deemed murder accused Corrine Jackson fit to stand trial. She is accused of murdering her estranged girlfriend Nadine Esterhuizen nearly four years ago. In the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Mary Jacuw ruled that Jackson was fit to stand trial after an inquiry was launched into her mental status.

A full observation had been done by the district surgeon. Jackson’s lawyer had since asked for a copy of the medical report. The case was postponed until October 15 for consultation with her lawyer.

The State is out to prove that Jackson murdered her estranged girlfriend in September 2017 inside a flat in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain. Esterhuizen had obtained an interdict against Jackson and opened a case of assault against her, claiming she had cracked her skull during an altercation at Strandfontein beach and had thrown her cellphone into the ocean. Esterhuizen had been an Athlone High School matric learner when she was murdered.

A pathology report, read by a detective in court during the bail application, said the killer had attempted to cut Esternhuizen’s head off. There was a wound around her neck and she had been stabbed more than 20 times. The report stated that the killer had used much aggression during the murder, which had ruled out a Satanic ritual being the motive. During Jackson’s first bail application, she admitted that she had been on medication and that music helped to calm her. She said she was under the care of a psychologist.

Among the witnesses expected to take the stand is the first police officer on the scene, Esterhuzen’s brother and her sister’s boyfriend who found the body. Jackson was arrested at the murder scene. She had locked herself inside the bathroom, where two daggers were found. During her bail application, she said she had acted in self-defence.

Medical reports presented via the police inside court said Jackson had attempted to commit suicide and was placed on suicide watch in hospital. Jackson was initially denied bail and later took her plight to the Cape High Court where she was granted R50 000 bail. Linda Jones, a community activist, of the Mitchells Plain United Resident Association who has been part of the court watch, said Jackson was deemed fit to stand trial.