Corrine Jackson’s trial delayed by mental status query

Cape Town – An inquiry will be held to determine the mental status of Corrine Jackson who has been on trial for four years for the alleged murder of her estranged girlfriend, Nadine Esterhuizen. Jackson made a brief appearance at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court this morning.

Her anticipated trial, which is expected to showcase a list of witnesses which includes the first police officer on the scene, and family members of the deceased, has been placed on hold while an inquiry into her mental state continues. Jackson, 23, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Esterhuizen, 18, who was in matric in 2017, at Athlone High School. Nadine Esterhuizen had seven stab wounds in her head and neck. Picture: Supplied The murder took place in September 2017 and Jackson was arrested the same day.

During the bail application, Jackson admitted she had been on medication and music which helped to calm her state of mind. She admitted via her lawyer and the investigating officer that she had angry outbursts and was under a psychologist. She was deemed fit to stand trial by the District Surgeon.

The trial was expected to continue today but was postponed until September 15. Linda Jones, a community activist of the Mitchells Plain United Resident Association said they felt it was another attempt to escape going to prison. Jackson was initially denied bail and later took her plight to the Cape High Court where she was granted R50 000 bail.

“As a parent and community member I am outraged that criminals get the right to out-think and manipulate the system to gain freedom,” said Jones. “It is sad to see the pain, grief, heartache of the victim’s family and here someone so vindictive and cold blooded with no remorse get to live and enjoy her life. “It has to be address by the State.

“We are calling on our ministers and community members to say no more delays in this murder trial.” During a formal bail application, Jackson claimed she acted in self-defence, after she was found inside a house in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain, where the body of Esterhuizen was discovered. Jackson locked herself inside the toilet and was found with two daggers.

She claimed she acted in self-defence and suffered wounds, but was placed on suicide watch. Before her death, Esterhuizen obtained an interdict against Jackson, after an incident at the beach where she allegedly cracked her skull and threw her cellphone into the ocean. A case of assault was also opened by Esterhuizen.