Councillor claims lazy police refused to help dying man

Cape Town - A week ago, Atlantis ward councillor Barbara Rass was relaxing with family in the front yard of her home when she was begged by a bleeding man, Shafick Adams and his friend to call the police.

The men had been allegedly attacked by a group of men, who were still after them.

Rass immediately called the police and ambulance services. After waiting for more than an hour, she rushed the man to the nearest police station, with her broken car.

The vehicle’s fan belt was in need of repair.

She claimed when she arrived at the police station, five “arrogant” officers dressed in uniform refused to assist the dying man who had bled pools of blood in the charge office and said it was her duty to take the man to hospital and that they were not medical staff.

Ward councillor Barbara Rass. TRACEY ADAMS African News Agency (ANA)

She alleged that a police van was present on the grounds and that they made no attempt to assist to escort her or the man to the hospital.

“When crime is happening in communities, they expect the community to partner and eradicate crime,” she said.

“A crime was committed openly and there were a lot of people who saw what happened and when this man and another one, was running, the one covered in blood, no one did intervene.

“Lucky for me, I was sitting in front of my home. I was about to drive, when this man approached me with his friend, covered in blood.

“This man was falling and his friend was helping to walk until they reached my car. They asked me, can’t I call the police, that they were being attacked. I called the police and there was no answer. I called a lot of sector numbers, I received one answer and this person was not on duty.

“I waited for a while and a police officer who assisted me said she had thought they had sent someone to arrive but it was getting dark. I could see that something was going to happen if there was no help because the youth also became uneasy.”

Rass said she had no choice but to drive the bleeding man to the hospital in her broken vehicle.

“He was bleeding from his ears and other parts of his body,” she said.

“I had no choice but to drive with my car which had a problem with the fan belt. I had to drive 20km and I had to drive slowly to get this person help at the police station.

Rass explained as she arrived at the police station, five officers refused to help the man.

“I did what I could, the fan belt was screeching as I made my way into the police station. There were five police officers as I turned into the police station, they were leaving the charge office.

“I said it was a disgrace that a person must call and call and there is no response. I said there was a man who had been violently attacked.

“They saw him covered in blood, and that as a woman I had to intervene, I did put my life at stake to save this person and I had to bring this man to the police station with a broken car. They said they are not medical staff, I must take the man to the hospital. I said the man can barely walk and that my car is broken. I said how can I still take him to hospital? A coloured police officer said he is not a doctor. I said I am not a doctor or a nurse but I had to intervene, otherwise it would have ended up into a murder.’’

Rass said the officers were “abrupt, rude and unprofessional”.

She said police officers had a duty as public servants and did not need to be arrogant.

“They expect the community to assist but it cannot be a one-sided thing. I was so shocked because I was one of the first women sitting at that police station to help victims in the past. Here is a group who refused to help, dressed in police uniform.

“This is a serious problem with reaction times to crimes in Atlantis, that is why things are happening here. We need people who care, who run partnerships with the community. If they treat the community like this, how can they get partnerships?’’

Adams has since been discharged from hospital. He said he was disappointed in the police and grateful for Rass.

“It was an altercation between myself and my friends and I had tried to defend myself by grabbing a golf stick,” he said.

“I am disappointed and I feel bad that the police did not help me but that it was Barbara Rass who did.’’

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk said they have since arrested one man for the attack who appeared in court on charges of assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

He said Rass was advised to report the matter to management , adding that an ambulance did arrive at the scene later the evening after they had left.

“This office can confirm that a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) was opened and is under investigation by Atlantis SAPS Detectives. The suspect was arrested and appeared at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on May 11 on the mentioned charges,” said Van Wyk.

When Atlantis SAPS was contacted regarding this incident, they said an ambulance was dispatched to the scene of which a reference number was received.

“SAPS also attended to the complaint and on their arrival, the victim was already taken away by private vehicle. The complainant is encouraged to lodge a complaint with Atlantis police management or Ipid so that her allegations can be investigated,” they said.

The same police station has come under the spotlight following the case of sexual assault against the former station commander, Michael Ledimo.

Ledimo is still making appearances in court after a female police officer and another woman opened cases of sexual against him.

The female police officer previously told the media that she had allegedly been harassed by Ledimo via WhatsApp when he made apparent inappropriate remarks.

The victim allegedly told her mother Ledimo allegedly touched her inappropriately and that he demanded oral sex, and that she was afraid of losing her job.

Atlantis police station. HENK KRUGER African News Agency (ANA)

Weekend Argus