Councillor steps in to help overcrowded post office in Grassy Park

AS THOUSANDS of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries flock to different venues to renew their cards, the closure of many post offices causes frustration as facilities are overcrowded and people are sent home without being helped. This saw a local ward councillor, Donovan Nelson, opening the doors of the Grassy Park Civic Centre to be used for renewals as people reportedly queued outside.

All Sassa cards nationwide are being renewed, yet as the post office was severely affected by Covid-19, former spokesperson Johan Kruger previously told the Weekend Argus 29 branches in the Western Cape had been closed as part of its rationalisation process. Citizens are frustrated over as 29 Post Office branches across the Metro had been shutdown. Picture Henk Kruger/Cape Argus However, members of the public say the 209 remaining branches are not enough to service the population. Louis Louw said the situation caused concern. “One of our members who is sick with cancer was turned away at the Grassy Park post office after hours of waiting. Bear in mind she also had a chemotherapy appointment to go to this same week and she was so frustrated.

"Also, going outside the community doesn’t help either. My nephew took his mother to the branch in Claremont and he’s disgusted. There were six chairs at the waiting spot and elderly people were told to queue outside. “Government really needs to see to this and come up with a solution. They can’t leave it to the local leaders to help the people. What the councillor has done is beyond our expectations. At least people are sorted, sheltered and safe. Not all communities have such luxury.” Elwilma Fisher was at the post office to renew her card. She said: “Thanking you again for helping the community during this difficult times and situation.

“The only problem at Grassy Park civic today was, we were told that Sassa will only renew 150 gold Sassa cards, and there were hundreds of people inside and outside. They said they will issue numbers to those that are not helped today (April 18). They must come back tomorrow (April 19). “Please, councillor can you try your utmost best to communicate with Sassa to have an official at the civic to collect our documents,” Fisher wrote. A Mr Nelson said many residents of Grassy Park and surrounding areas rely on Sassa grants to make ends meet, and the renewal of these cards is essential to ensure that these grants continue to be paid.