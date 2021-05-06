Couple accused of baby murder to testify for bail bid

The parents of a murdered 8-month-old baby who was allegedly beaten over a period of time has applied for bail in court yesterday.

Ronald Isaacs and Catherine Ludick made an appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

The couple made headlines last year after their son, Levi was declared brain dead at Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

The duo are expected to take the witness stand on May 26 during their bail application proceedings.

The State is set to prove that the child had been repeatedly assaulted over a period of time resulting in fatal injuries.

Various bruising marks were left on the infant’s body including bite marks.

Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority said the State believes Ludick had been aware of the alleged assault and injuries but had left the child in the care of Isaacs.

The couple had lived in a wendy house in Camelia Street, Bonteheuwel at the time of the incident.

Ntabazalila added the matter had been postponed for the couple’s testimonies.

“Ronald Isaacs and Catherine Ludick applied for bail this morning at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court. They are charged with murder of their 8-month-old child.

“The child appeared to have been assaulted over a period of time with fatal injuries inflicted. The body had various bite marks as well as extensive bruising on other parts of the body. The child also had broken ribs. The mother of the child appears to have known about the injuries and assault and despite that she left the child in the care of Isaacs.

‘“Their bail application has been postponed to May 26 further bail application and for accused two to testify,” Ntabazalila said.