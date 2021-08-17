Couple puts financial woes aside to help feed their community

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain couple have put their own woes aside to bring joy to others. Anwar and Ayesha Alexander lost their jobs last year, one month after each other, having four children to look after.

Prior to this, they would use a percentage of Anwar’s salary to feed the people of the community for the last 11 years. After losing their jobs, they were forced to sell most of their belongings. This did not get them down. “Our house is one house in the community where all the children are. When Covid-19 hit a lot of people in the community lost their jobs and children would come and ask for bread or something to eat. We cooked for them once a week,” said Anwar.

He said it was when a 7-year-old girl got very ill after she had eaten expired food from somewhere that he went on to Facebook and poured his heart out with her story along with the community. Social media responded with generosity and donations came in. They were able to feed three times a week and then went to five times. “I cook all the meals myself. I make stews, vetkoek and mince, chicken curry and more. Donors also come to drop off pots of food. We get about 150 to 200 containers of food each time,” said Anwar. His whole family is part of the initiative, along with community volunteers.

Volunteer Rushaana October said she had been volunteering from the beginning and it was the best thing ever. “I have three kids of my own. I understand that some people can't fend for themselves, especially children. I love working with kids and children, you learn something new every day from them,” said October. Achmat Wilson who is unemployed and benefited from the couple’s generosity, said this had helped him tremendously because he had four children and grandchildren to look after.