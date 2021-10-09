Court watchers call for magistrate to be helped after death threats while matter is sent to Ethics Division officials

Cape Town - The Magistrates Commission’s ethics committee has confirmed that death threats matter of the Mitchells Plain Regional Court Magistrate Mary Jwacu has been referred to officials in its division. Jwacu has received death threats after presiding over several high-profile criminal cases. One of the court watchers has asked not to be identified after witnessing one of the incidents where Jwacu was threatened.

In 2019, while covering a court case of an alleged 28s gang member, a firearm was drawn on Jwacu and it was later found to be a toy gun. Last week, the Weekend Argus detailed in an exclusive interview with Jwacu the spate of death threats she endured since 2013 until this year while serving as a regional magistrate at the Mitchells Plain court. Jwacu had worked her way up the ranks after being a clerk and interpreter in 1991.

She detailed how her tyres had been slashed, office windows broken, how she received threatening phone calls to her office and the police station, that prisoners were conspiring to kill her and some people were following her to her previous home in Rondebosch. A few weeks ago, after much stress and anxiety, she collapsed and blacked out inside the court. Jwacu had sent numerous emails and complaints to her superiors at the Magistrate’s Commission including the regional court president and the Secretariat of the Judicial Service where she appealed to be transferred to another court.

The communication was shared with James D Lekhuleni, acting regional court president and Western Cape Regional Court President Bruce Langa. An assessment was done on Jwacu’s safety issues raised and was requested by the regional office security and risk management. Jwacu said she was at the brink of resignation and was fearing for her life.

She confirmed this week that she was seeing her psychologist who has booked her off on sick leave. “I am booked off sick and will be back at the doctors on Monday,” she said. Advocate Cassim Moosa, chairperson of the Magistrates Commission’s ethics committee, said the issues were receiving attention.

Court watchers have express outrage that judicial and police officers are not safe, calling for the matter to receive attention. A court watcher, who cannot be identified as he was threatened in the past, said they were deeply concerned about their officials being placed in danger. “This is tragic, our government is not even prepared to protect those who have to serve the people of our country and this is a very serious matter. Every day, our men and women in uniform are threaten and killed for what either for their weapons or just because they are doing their job without taking bribes.

“What has our become of the respect for the law and those who has to implement it. We trust that this time the minister of policing and the minister of justice as well as the president will see that an urgent intervention has to happen before we have a complete lawless society. “These gangsters and drug lords feel that they have the rule of the country. They take over wherever they want. It is sickening to think it is being tolerated. “Why do we have our safety and law makers as well as our President and the forces of safety institutes