’Covid-19 is real and it’s deadly’: Survivor’s warning to the public

Cape Town - “Covid is real, Covid is so deadly.” These are the words of survivor, Sarawat Ajam, 61, of Mitchells Plain who spent six months, a total of 106 days, including almost three months in a comatose state, at Groote Schuur Hospital.

It is for this reason that Ajam is on a mission to warn others after he survived. While he was in the ICU, his mother died, he missed his own birthday, and was unable to spend the early days with his one-year-old great granddaughter. Ajam was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid pneumonia.

The grip of Covid-19 has left its mark, as Ajam now has to learn to walk properly. But with the help of the staff at the hospital, he is confident he will achieve being able to walk with ease one day soon. Spokesperson for Groote Schuur Hospital Alaric Jacobs, said doctors noted that Ajam was one of the patients who had stayed longest in hospital and on oxygen.

“He collapsed on the day he visited the hospital to be admitted after experiencing Covid symptoms,’’ Jacobs said. Ajam said he was grateful to be alive and wanted to warn others about the reality of the virus, as many still believed it did not exist. He said he was even more grateful to staff who made sure his family received constant updates about his condition with regular video calls.

After he had woken from his coma, he was unable to move his limbs but became stronger. “It was not an easy time being in ICU for so long. I am one of the lucky ones, doctors still can’t believe I made it. I believe there is a higher power that was with me and helped me to survive. “I also had God’s angels, the nurses, and doctors at GSH, that was there to look after me. I am eternally grateful to them. When I woke up from my coma, the only part of my body that could move was my eyes, nothing else could.

“I was shocked to see how many pipes were on my body. I did not know where I was,” he said. Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, one of the doctors who treated Ajam, said the team at the hospital was a true testimony of a great team. “Mr Ajam challenged us at every turn, having severe Covid on admission, which he thankfully survived, but then developing multiple complications simply from being in ICU for a prolonged period.

“He also became physically weak, which further delayed his coming off the ventilator. “It is testament to the whole ICU team that supported him – but also to his own courage and determination to keep trying to keep working with the physios to get stronger, and to his family and friends who provided the additional external support to keep his spirits up. “It is truly a remarkable story, and one which we all hold onto in this devastating pandemic,” he said.

A month after being discharged from hospital, Ajam is now receiving further care for investigation and management at GSH Post Covid Clinic. “They wanted me to come in so that they could look at the state of my lungs,” said Ajam. “I went through everything in the clinic, including the lung tests.

“The staff are so helpful and could advise on my progress with my condition after recovering from Covid-19. My main problem is that I still cannot walk properly yet, but with this staff by my side, I will get to that. “I just want to tell everyone that Covid-19 is so real, Covid is deadly,” he added. “We might have personal revelations, but believe me it is real.