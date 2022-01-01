Covid-19 moments we won’t forget
Share this article:
Cape Town - The second year of the global Covid-19 pandemic saw the arrests of anti–vaxxers, flight bans, the outbreak of a new variant and South Africa’s president being diagnosed with the virus, while the issue of mask wearing reached the steps of the South African Human Rights Commission and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission when a reporter was accused of racism.
In February, the official distribution and launch of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine roll-out began, starting with health professionals, dignitaries such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, then educators and later children from the ages of 12 to 17. By 21 December, the total percentage of fully vaccinated people in the Western Cape province stood at 46.01% of the total adult population, or 2 289 670 people. This is compared with 38.7% of the total adult population nationally.
Complaints against eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger were dismissed by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA). In February, Dentlinger was accused of showing racial bias while conducting interviews outside Parliament after the budget speech. Dentlinger had interviewed FF Plus leader, Pieter Groenewald while he was not wearing a mask, but when she turned to interview UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, she asked him to put on his mask. eNCA insisted her conduct was not racially motivated, after which political parties protested outside the news channel’s studios , the BCCSA received complaints and the South African Human Rights Commission was tasked with a probe into the matter. In a statement later, eNCA confirmed that the BCCSA found no bias on Dentlinger’s part.
In August, anti-vaxxer Kouthar Davids made headlines and inspired memes when she first claimed she had survived Covid-19 in January and later said the virus did not exist. She joined protesters outside the Groote Schuur Hospital. In November, anti-vaxxers donned a sheep’s head and clashed with police after gathering in a 300-strong crowd which did not wear masks. Nine people were arrested, with police having to drag those refusing to cooperate into vans. Anti-vaxxers also took to social media to display their protests. Many engaged on data on social platforms as a guide as opposed to scientific information, claiming the vaccine had caused deaths.
In August, former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned from his position. He wrote a letter to the president in which he claimed the Special Investigating Unit probing corruption around the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, had worked with a predetermined outcome. Mkhize had been placed on special leave over his embroilment in the health department’s irregular awarding of a contract to Digital Vibes.
In November, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced a new variant had been detected by South African scientists and it was later given the name Omicron, which is the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet. Several countries including the United Kingdom imposed a knee-jerk response flight ban on South Africa, but later lifted the restrictions.
After triggering memes over his call for people to get vaccinated and incorrectly placing a mask over his face in 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa was again in the spotlight this December when his office announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms. The president had begun feeling unwell at the state memorial of FW de Klerk in Cape Town.
Weekend Argus