Covid-19 moments we won’t forget

Cape Town - The second year of the global Covid-19 pandemic saw the arrests of anti–vaxxers, flight bans, the outbreak of a new variant and South Africa’s president being diagnosed with the virus, while the issue of mask wearing reached the steps of the South African Human Rights Commission and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission when a reporter was accused of racism. President Cyril Ramaphosa got his covid-19 vaccination at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.The vaccination from Johnson & Johnson arrived in South Africa. PHANDO JIKELO African News Agency (ANA) In February, the official distribution and launch of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine roll-out began, starting with health professionals, dignitaries such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, then educators and later children from the ages of 12 to 17. By 21 December, the total percentage of fully vaccinated people in the Western Cape province stood at 46.01% of the total adult population, or 2 289 670 people. This is compared with 38.7% of the total adult population nationally.

Members of the African National Congress (ANC) picket outsude the eNCA studios in Stirling Street District Six Cape Town, duringnationwide pickets against the scourge of racism at eNCA offices and other centres, following the widely publicised alleged racial conduct of eNCA journalist Lindsay Dentlinger. AYANDA NDAMANE African News Agency (ANA) Complaints against eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger were dismissed by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA). In February, Dentlinger was accused of showing racial bias while conducting interviews outside Parliament after the budget speech. Dentlinger had interviewed FF Plus leader, Pieter Groenewald while he was not wearing a mask, but when she turned to interview UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, she asked him to put on his mask. eNCA insisted her conduct was not racially motivated, after which political parties protested outside the news channel’s studios , the BCCSA received complaints and the South African Human Rights Commission was tasked with a probe into the matter. In a statement later, eNCA confirmed that the BCCSA found no bias on Dentlinger’s part. In August, anti-vaxxer Kouthar Davids made headlines and inspired memes when she first claimed she had survived Covid-19 in January and later said the virus did not exist. She joined protesters outside the Groote Schuur Hospital. In November, anti-vaxxers donned a sheep’s head and clashed with police after gathering in a 300-strong crowd which did not wear masks. Nine people were arrested, with police having to drag those refusing to cooperate into vans. Anti-vaxxers also took to social media to display their protests. Many engaged on data on social platforms as a guide as opposed to scientific information, claiming the vaccine had caused deaths. Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize visit Tshwane District Hospital to monitor the level of preparedness as the province has become the epicentre for Covid-19. TOBILE MATHONSI African News Agency (ANA) In August, former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned from his position. He wrote a letter to the president in which he claimed the Special Investigating Unit probing corruption around the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, had worked with a predetermined outcome. Mkhize had been placed on special leave over his embroilment in the health department’s irregular awarding of a contract to Digital Vibes.