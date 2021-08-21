Covid-19 protocols have lessened outbreaks among children.

COVID-19 protocols have slowed down the outbreaks of diseases among children. Pediatrician Anita Pharboo from Louis Leipoldt hospital told the Weekend Argus during certain times of the year there would be outbreaks of certain diseases among children. This has not been the case since the start of Covid-19 last year, she said. After a daycare in the southern suburbs had reported cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, the Weekend Argus asked about whether there was an outbreak.

“This year no, there have been very few cases. This is across the board with many diseases. There has also been a drop in influenza cases,” said Pharboo. The daycare said they had one case in their baby class and immediately alerted the parents of pupils at the school. “Since our first case, we only had two other children in the baby class that got it so it never spread throughout the school. The baby class was sanitised and all staff wore gloves when doing nappy changes etc, to prevent possible spread as this is highly contagious.

“The children that were infected needed to supply the school with a doctor’s clearance note before they were allowed back at school. All children were monitored at the entrance of the school before going into the school. We are all clear now,“ said the daycare. The Western Cape Department of Health said their Communicable Diseases Control team had not received any notification of an outbreak. Other daycare centres were contacted and but reported no recent cases.