Covid-19 Solidarity Fund aims for R4bn target

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Solidarity Fund has raised as much as R2.6 billion towards fighting the Covid-19 crisis, with a target of R4bn. Several initiatives have sprung up across the country in response to the pandemic, with President Cyril Ramaphosa having formed the fund to consolidate fund-raising efforts. Adrian Enthoven, deputy chairperson of the fund, said the bulk of its expenditure had been allocated towards procuring health-care supplies and food insecurity. “We are providing the single greatest procurement intervention to help support our health services,” Enthoven said. “I can truly say that if it wasn’t for our interventions, the position of our health services would be nothing close to what it is.”

The fund has bought R670 million in protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers, R170m for community tracers and R120m for community health-care workers with NGOs.

It has also spent R250m to double the testing capacity at the National Health Laboratory Service.

All those serving the fund, from consulting to advertising and management, have done so for free, along with banking fees and the work of a company responsible for procurement and logistics.

“We’ve created an incredibly efficient vehicle to channel resources from the public and from corporations, directly into where it’s most needed and having the greatest impact,” Enthoven said.

The fund has been managed by an independent board, he added, and is not beholden to government or businesses.

“The fund was created by the president together with business, and the purpose of the fund is to unite South Africa in the struggle to combat the Covid-19 crisis,” Enthoven said.

“It’s a not-for-profit entity. Although we have two government ministers on our board and we have representatives from civil society and labour, it’s an independent entity. There are no special controls or influence that government has.

“It’s a very strong and independent board and operates completely independently from both business and from government.”

The fund is committed to complete transparency to allow donors to monitor how and where their contributions are allocated, Enthoven added.

“We’re trying to get as many South Africans as possible to donate to the fund,” he said. “A key measurable for us is not just how much money we raise, but how many people we raise money from, because that’s an indication of the broad support that we’re able to galvanise for the fund.”

Enthoven estimated that as many as 8 000 people had already contributed, but hoped that the number would soon reach hundreds of thousands.

“We’re only going to be able to come out of this pandemic if we all play our part.”

To make a contribution to the fund or to find out more, see solidarityfund.co.za

Weekend Argus