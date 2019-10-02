Cape Town - Gender-based violence has resulted in the distribution of free pepper sprays for female students at tertiary institutions.
Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) SRC has already handed 300 canisters of pepper sprays to female students at District Six campus and will distribute to their other campuses on Wednesday and Thursday.
This comes after the suspension of all academic activities last month where CPUT had a meeting discussing programmes focusing on GBV. The meeting also acknowledged the first-year Nursing Sciences student who was abducted and raped after finishing her shift.
Magnum Boots Africa donated pepper sprays to the CPUT SRC.
“It was about 2-3 weeks ago when news of students and women being abused and rape in our country. Not a lot of people have the power to change anything and that touched a nerve. I approached my directors and asked them how about we do something about this,” said Magnum Boots Africa marketing coordinator, Casey Crow.