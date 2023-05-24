CPUT to open its doors early next month

Cape Town - After robust student protests and a brief shutdown, CPUT plans to reopen its doors early next month.
In a statement sent to staff and students yesterday, the university confirmed that a task team representing the academic project was tasked with presenting a plan for the most effective and beneficial return to campus for both staff and students.
“After deliberating on a range of scenarios presented to sectors of the CPUT community, Senate and Exco of Council have given final approval to the following:
– “The academic staff and student recess period originally scheduled for 24 June - 14 July 2023 will now be brought forward to begin on 24 May 2023. Recess ends on 2 June 2023 and all students are expected back by then. Teaching and learning activities will continue from 5 June 2023 to close off Semester 1.
– “Mid-year Assessments (FSAs) will commence on 19 June 2023 to 7 July 2023. Detail will be shared by Faculties. The institutional calendar will be changed to reflect Term 3 now starting on 31 July 2023 instead of 17 July 2023. Upon the return to campus students will have an adjustment/catch-up period which allows for academic and other support before the study and assessment period commences,” CPUT said.
Previously, the coalition of unions at CPUT, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, National Entitled Workers Union, National Tertiary Education Union and the Cape Peninsula University Employees Union expressed their desire to restore order and a sense of normality at the institution.