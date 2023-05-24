CPUT to open its doors early next month

Cape Town - After robust student protests and a brief shutdown, CPUT plans to reopen its doors early next month.

In a statement sent to staff and students yesterday, the university confirmed that a task team representing the academic project was tasked with presenting a plan for the most effective and beneficial return to campus for both staff and students.

“After deliberating on a range of scenarios presented to sectors of the CPUT community, Senate and Exco of Council have given final approval to the following:

– “The academic staff and student recess period originally scheduled for 24 June - 14 July 2023 will now be brought forward to begin on 24 May 2023. Recess ends on 2 June 2023 and all students are expected back by then. Teaching and learning activities will continue from 5 June 2023 to close off Semester 1.