Crafters design PPE for Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

Cape Town - A group of creatives who lost their income because of the coronavirus shutdown are using their skills as craftspeople to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Guided by a panel of experts from Red Cross and supported by the Children’s Hospital Trust, the team have been developing designs for protective equipment that fit the specs on the wish list of front-line health-care workers at the hospital. At the heart of this community of craftspeople is a communal workshop in Woodstock founded by Manus and Felix Holm called Maker Station. “The Maker Station is basically a club or a gym for makers,” Felix Holm said. “There’s a bunch of tenants with cubicles and studios that they rent. There are workshop spaces, a metalshop, woodshop, 3D printing, a spray booth, electronics, laser cutter, CNC, sewing machines.” Many of the people who usually work at the Maker Station have lost their livelihoods thanks to the lockdown, with all income-generating projects cancelled.

“In our community we’ve got a large chunk of people who work in the art department in the film industry,” Holm said. “Within 24 hours before the lockdown, the whole industry shut down. People had six months’ worth of work cancelled in 24 hours.Those guys are feeling the pain like all small businesses.”

Now, many of them are putting their skills to use helping to design, develop and produce protective equipment for the team at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Holm started off small, caring for homeless people in Observatory by making hand-washing stations and providing water and soap. Soon he realised that the tools, skills and community around him was capable of filling a crucial demand for PPE in the coronavirus crisis.

“One of our members’ wives works at Red Cross and came to the Maker Station saying they’ve got a shortage of PPE,” he said. “There’s something the Maker Station can do as a community.”

Not wanting to design blind, Holm immediately contacted the hospital to find out exactly what they needed. “We treat the hospital as a panel of experts and they consult to us on what is required,” he said. “On our side we convened a couple of designers, and we’re going through their list of problems.”

So far, they’ve been using laser cutting and 3D-printing to create different versions of face visors that health-care workers are testing and providing feedback on. They’ve also created protective screens that can stand between beds to limit the spread of infection between patients in a ward.

One of the projects is the making of custom frames that fit over a standard surgical mask to make it fit a particular person’s face, minimising the air gaps where viral particles may enter or exit.

“There’s an app where you scan a person’s face and it generates a file to 3D print a face frame,” Holm said. “Developing a product takes time - this is a quick way to make the current equipment work better.”

There are 20 projects on the wish list. To find out more or to contribute towards fundraising efforts, see backabuddy.co.za/makers.

Weekend Argus