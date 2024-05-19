Crèche for pups opens in Khayelitsha thanks to Mdzananda Animal Clinic

Cape Town - A crèche for pups has been opened in Khayelitsha thanks to the Mdzananda Animal Clinic. The opening of the Tots with Tails crèche is a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of puppies and kittens in need of temporary shelter while awaiting their forever homes.

“Thanks to the generous support of Dogs Trust International, this facility has been built and is now ready to serve as a safe haven for our youngest residents,” said Kelly Arendse, fundraiser at Mdzananda Animal Clinic. The space boasts a dedicated area for socialisation and exercise, as well as a cosy meet-and-greet zone for potential adopters. “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dogs Trust International for their invaluable contribution to building and equipping this crèche,” Arendse said.

“This new addition to our clinic will make a profound impact on the lives of the puppies and kittens we care for. Equipped with amenities for eating, sleeping, socialising and playing, this space provides a nurturing environment for these vulnerable animals to thrive and ultimately find loving forever homes. “By housing our young animals separately from older ones and strategically distancing them from the main hospital, we can significantly reduce their risk of exposure to potential diseases and viruses.” The crèche houses the young animals separately from the older ones to reduce their risk of exposure to diseases and viruses. The Tots with Tails crèche underscores Mdzananda Animal Clinic's commitment to providing compassionate care to all animals in need. Through collaborative efforts with organisations like Dogs Trust International, it can continue to make a positive difference in the lives of countless animals and the communities it serves.