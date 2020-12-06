Crime intelligence boss knew about plot to kill Charl Kinnear

By Jovial Rantao Cape Town - A top police general faces suspension and internal disciplinary charges because his alleged negligence and dereliction of duty led to the assassination of Cape Town top cop Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. An investigation by The African Mirror, over a period of month, has revealed that Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs, national crime intelligence head, received information from the Hawks’ top leadership about imminent danger to Kinnear, head of the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit, and on several occasions failed to prevent Kinnear’s planned murder or provide security for him. This is despite the fact that the SAPS counter-intelligence mandate gives Jacobs the responsibility to protect the lives of members of the force. Kinnear was shot dead outside his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town on September 18. This week, his wife Nicolette, submitted a petition to Parliament, demanding answers on circumstances regarding her husband’s death. A suspect, Zane Kilian, has been charged with Kinnear’s murder and has appeared in court. His bail application was postponed to Tuesday after the lead prosecutor was self-isolating. Additional charges include conspiracy to commit murder, illegal interference in communication and fraud.

Kilian has also been linked to the assassination attempt on prominent city lawyer William Booth earlier this year.

An investigation has revealed that:

* The Hawks informed Jacobs about the threat Kinnear’s life as soon as they were aware of it.

* Jacobs failed to act, on an urgent basis, and neglected to operationalise intelligence that could have saved Kinnear’s life.

Two days before Kinnear was killed, Jacobs received information that his phone, along with those of two other police officers, were being illegally monitored but Jacobs said he was too ill to direct resources towards protecting Kinnear and opted to shelve the matter for a week.

Jacobs was interviewed by internal SAPS investigators about the circumstances leading to the murder of Kinnear and refused to provide a sworn statement.

During the interview, Jacobs said threats to Kinnear’s life were related to “matters” that had been raised with top SAPS management. He blamed the lack of response to the “matters” that he raised for the death of Kinnear.

Several officers have deposed sworn statements implicating Jacobs for failure to act.

The probe has discovered the threats on Kinnear’s life went as far back as November last year. At that point there was information on a threat to the lives of Kinnear, Major-General Jeremy Vearey and Major-General Andre Lincoln.

Soon after the threat was discovered and processed by the SAPS leadership, there was an attempted grenade attack on Kinnear’s house. At that time, Lieutenant- General Sindile Mfazi, ordered an upgrade of the protection of the officers whose lives were threatened. A security assessment was also ordered.

A list of questions was sent to Brigadier Vish Naidoo, a spokesperson for National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Naidoo said the alleged suspension of Jacobs, should it happen, would be an internal matter which could not be discussed in the public domain.

He referred questions on circumstances leading up to Kinnear’s murder to the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said she was still waiting for information. She had not responded at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, in the middle of an ongoing turf war between gangs in the city, former 28s gang boss Ernie “Lastig” Solomon was buried in Hawston yesterday. Solomon was shot and killed in Boksburg two weeks ago. Solomon had relocated in May after he survived an attempt on his life.

Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie was also gunned down in Salt River almost a year ago.

Weekend Argus