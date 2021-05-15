Crime worries for Metrorail commuters as winter settles in

Cape Town - As the cold season makes landfall, Metrorail commuters grow more concerned about their safety and the cost of alternative modes of transportation.

Prasa continues to have no update on the set date for the long-awaited operation of the Blue Train or updates on the timetable for trains on some of their busiest railway lines.

Mitchell’s Plain commuter Charlene Williams said that she is financially frustrated as the cost of alternative transportation has interfered with her budget.

“I’ve been taking the train my entire life, since high school, to town because there is no other way I can get to town from my area besides the train. It frustrates me that they don’t take such scenarios into consideration now that they’ve taken trains off our route.

“I am extremely frustrated because I spent more money on taxis and buses than I would have spent on the train. The worst part is these are trying times and extra expenditure is not advised. Financially, I’m struggling to make ends meet and having to pay extra travelling costs is totally not part of my budget,” said Williams.

Khayelitsha commuter Liyanda Bhengu said that her biggest concern is the crime on the train.

“Now that winter is coming back and the trains have not returned to full service, I have a feeling by the time the train comes, it will be so unsafe to use because winter time is when crimes on the trains become common, especially on the Khayelitsha route for those that finish work late and the train is the only mode of transport.’’

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scoot said that the sustained impact of Covid-19 on business provides context to the current level of operations Prasa is able to offer.

“During level 5, all Prasa employees were subjected to hard lockdown with the rest of the country. Covid-19 compliant Protection Services officials were permitted to protect the rail system. This was the first time in recent history where a rail system was required to shut down completely,” said Scott.

“Massive vandalism all but brought the system to its knees leaving an incredible burden of repairs and reinstatement of assets and infrastructure. Vagrancy and illegal settlements increased at an unprecedented rate as the economy continued to worsen and unemployment rose adding a huge burden of vegetation and waste removal.

“Each subsequent lockdown level was accompanied by public transport regulations to comply with, resulting in limited services being able to resume. All existing Prasa service providers and contractors were, and continue to be, subjected to the same restrictions of employees and production rates impacting on supplies to restore services. All public transport modes report drastically lower patronage levels – trains are not exempted. Reduced revenue equals reduced funds to operate trains and perform maintenance and meeting other commitments,” added Scott.

She said that Prasa’s focus is to restore as many services as can safely be introduced – to date limited train services operate from Cape Town to Retreat via Heathfield (Cape Flats), Retreat – Simon’s Town (South), Malmesbury (North); Kraaifontein (North); Wellington/Worcester; and Langa (Central).

“We ask that stakeholders and customers bear with us as we work towards restoring normality to rail operations under difficult circumstances,” said Scott.

Regarding the operation of the Blue Train, Scott said that submissions have been made to the Rail Safety Regulator to start operating passenger carrying trains. Until an operating permit is issued, Prasa is working to ensure that all service elements, such as vandalised stations, are repaired. At this stage there is no fixed date.

Weekend Argus