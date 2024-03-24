Crimefighters in Strandfontein to teach children about road safety

Crimefighters in Strandfontein are gearing up to launch a creative child road safety project which has seen the construction of a mini-town at the local cop shop. For several months now volunteers have been painting an entire parking lot and erected miniature street signs for the project spearheaded by the Community Police Forum (CPF).

CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter said that they started with the project in December and were inspired by a similar project in Bishop Lavis. “We started in December and it was supposed to be launched as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, but we would not have been done by then because we did not have all the tools. “The paint was relatively expensive so we reached out to our community to assist us by donating paint.

“The specific street marking paint is expensive.” She said while inspired by the initiative in Bishop Lavis, the volunteers were also saddened to hear of the death of a Grade 1 learner who was killed while crossing the street. Six-year-old Arkash Okwan Mpayipheli, from Langa, took his last breath just outside the gates of Wespoort Primary in Mitchells Plain in January, while waiting for the scholar transport to take him home.

At the time, a witness revealed the driver waited opposite the school and hooted for the child to come over. The boy ran across the road and that’s when tragedy struck. “We were very sad to hear about what happened to the little boy but we hope that this initiative will help reduce the amount of fatalities and injuries of young children on our roads.” Schuter says the project which is being launched in partnership with Strandfontein Police and local Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres will also provide a safe and interactive space where children can interact with law enforcement agencies.

“By integrating a comprehensive safety programme that caters to the diverse needs of all children, we can understand that play is a fundamental aspect of a child’s development, incorporating play-based learning methodologies which can enhance children’s understanding of safety measures while fostering their creativity and social skills. Volunteers have been painting an entire parking lot and erected miniature street signs for the project spearheaded by the Community Police Forum (CPF). Picture: Supplied Through these carefully designed excursions and programmes, ECD centres can effectively impart valuable knowledge and skills to children in an interactive and enjoyable manner,” Schuter said. She said residents Faizel Flowers, Eugene Hector and Igshaan Phillips spent all their spare time cleaning and painting the yard and transformed the dull parking lot into a colourful play area.